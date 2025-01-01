Business Standard

Home / Entertainment / Pushpa 2 box office collection day 27: Allu Arjun's film crosses Rs 1170 cr

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 27: Allu Arjun's film crosses Rs 1170 cr

Even in its fourth week, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make a lot of money at the box office. As per the Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has already made over Rs 1170 crore in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule | Photo: X

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

The popular action film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in important roles, has made a spectacular entrance into 2025. On its 27th day at the Indian box office, the movie made a ton of money. In its first week, Pushpa 2 made Rs 725.8 crore; in its second week, it made Rs 264.8 crore; and in its third week, it made Rs 129.5 crore. 
 
The film's earnings continued to rise, earning Rs 8.75 crore on Friday, Rs 12.5 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.65 crore on Sunday, Rs 6.8 crore on Monday, and around Rs 7.65 crore on Tuesday. As a result, as of the fourth Tuesday, the movie has reached a total collection of Rs 1,171.45 crore at the Indian box office. 
 

Pushpa 2: The controversy

Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers of Pushpa 2, with the film’s music on T-Series. During the movie's closing credits, a third Pushpa movie, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, was revealed. 
 
The film and its lead star, Allu Arjun, became embroiled in controversy after a tragic incident on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. During the film's premiere, a stampede-like situation occurred as fans scrambled to catch a glimpse of the actor, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and injuries to her eight-year-old son.  
 
The actor was arrested on December 13 and initially placed in 14-day judicial custody by a local Hyderabad court. However, he was granted interim bail for four weeks by the Telangana High Court on December 14. The interim bail is set to expire on January 10.

Pushpa 2: About the film 

The Sukumar-directed movie centers on Pushpa Raj, a mafia figure who battles to maintain his sandalwood smuggling operation in the face of tightening police restrictions and his ongoing feud with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
 
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj play important roles in the movie, which is supported by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The characters of Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat are being reprised by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, respectively. 
 

Topics : Indian film industry film industry Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

