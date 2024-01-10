Home / Industry / News / Mumbai-based Akumentis Healthcare launches drug for treatment of epilepsy

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Akumentis Healthcare on Wednesday said it has introduced a drug for the treatment of epilepsy.

The Mumbai-based company has launched Clasepi, a DCGI-approved prescription cannabidiol (CBD) specifically formulated to address seizures linked with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Dravet Syndrome, or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) in patients aged 1 year and older, it said in a statement.

Clinical studies have demonstrated Clasepi's efficacy in reducing seizures, especially in cases where conventional anti-seizure medications have proven ineffective, it added.

"We understand the immense physical and emotional toll that frequent seizures can have on patients and their families," Akumentis Executive Director Kanishk Jain said.

This is the driving force behind our commitment to developing novel solutions that effectively relieves the complexities of these disorders, he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), epilepsy constitutes a considerable portion of the global disease burden, affecting around 50 million people worldwide, with 20 per cent of patients residing in India.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

