Mumbai accounts for the highest 43 per cent share in the total development pipeline of data centre projects across seven major cities, according to Knight Frank.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India highlighted that the pipeline of data centre development currently accounts for 80 facilities across seven key markets.

These seven cities are -- Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.

The consultant said the composition of the data centre facilities pipeline indicates a clear shift towards larger facilities.

Developments above 50 MW account for 55 per cent of the total pipeline in the July-September quarter of this year, reflecting an increased emphasis on larger-format infrastructure across India's key data centre markets.

"Mumbai continued to dominate India's data centre development pipeline, accounting for 34 of the 80 pipeline facilities in Q3 2026, or 42.5 per cent of the total," Knight Frank said. Mumbai, the financial capital, recorded a 9.7 per cent increase from 31 facilities in 2025. Out of 34 data centre projects in the pipeline in Mumbai, 18 facilities are in the above-50-MW segments. Mumbai also remained the leading market for facilities above 100 MW, with their number increasing from 10 in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter of 2026. The city additionally recorded 16 facilities in the 10-50-MW category, the highest among the seven markets, reinforcing its position across both mid-sized and large-format developments.