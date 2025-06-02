US tariffs on steel, aluminium to have minor impact on India, says minister

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that India is likely to experience only a "minor impact" from the recent US decision to increase tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
“Minor impact will be there... We are not exporting (to the US) in a big way,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
Jayant Acharya, joint MD and CEO of JSW Steel, told news agency PTI that India faces a heightened risk of trade diversion amid shifting global tariffs, especially due to its strong domestic demand. He further highlighted the need to implement necessary trade measures proactively and in time.
Similarly, Ranjan Dhar, director and vice president, AMNS India said there is need to be watchful on imports. He hoped that "protection will come for domestic industry".
"Every country is protecting their industry. India should also do that as long as India focuses on protecting its industry from low price imports," Dhar said.
Where does India's steel industry stand currently?
In FY25, India’s steel imports increased by 9.2 per cent to 10.5 million tonnes, while exports dropped significantly by 27 per cent to 6.3 million tonnes, keeping the country a net importer for the second consecutive year.
In order to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports, the government in April 2025, imposed a provisional safeguard duty on imported flat steel products.
Following this, India's finished steel imports fell 11.3 per cent year on year in April to 0.5 million metric tons following a decline in shipments from China and Japan, Reuters reported last month.
