RBI documentary series premieres on JioHotstar with first of five parts

The first of the five-part documentary series on the Reserve Bank of India premiered on JioHotstar on Monday night, showcasing the 90-year journey of the Indian central bank. Each of the episodes will run for 25–30 minutes, according to the Request for Proposal for production and distribution of the web series floated in July last year. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 7 crore.

The main objective of the series is to provide an in-depth exploration of the RBI functions and operations over its 90-year journey.

ALSO READ: New DLG provisioning norms: Fintech bodies hope for relief from RBI It highlights the central bank's vision and mission, showcases its significant achievements and initiatives, and provides insights into ongoing developments and collaborations.