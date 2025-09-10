Home / Industry / News / Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

Knight Frank India says society redevelopment projects across Mumbai will unlock 44,277 new homes by 2030, with western suburbs accounting for nearly three-quarters of supply

Redevelopment projects typically take 8–11 years from initiation to final handover
Ongoing society redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MCGM) region are expected to add 44,277 new homes as free-sale components worth Rs 1.31 trillion by 2030, according to Knight Frank India.
 
Since 2020, 910 housing societies have signed development agreements (DA), unlocking nearly 326.8 acres (1.32 million sq m) of potential land under floor-space index (FSI) norms and average unit sizes. The free-sale component of these projects is estimated to generate Rs 7,830 crore in stamp duty revenue for the state and Rs 6,525 crore in GST collections.

Western suburbs drive majority of supply

The western suburbs, stretching from Bandra to Borivali, will see the largest supply, with 32,354 new homes or 73 per cent of the total. South Mumbai will add only 416 units, while 234 societies in the central suburbs will push the suburban share to almost 96 per cent.
 
Borivali, Andheri, and Bandra have emerged as the top three hotspots, contributing more than 139 acres of redevelopment activity. Central and South Mumbai together recorded only 43 agreements, constrained by fragmented ownership, legacy tenancies and higher entry costs.

Smaller plots dominate agreements

The report highlighted that more than 80 per cent of agreements since 2020 were for plots below 0.49 acres, underscoring the challenges of land aggregation in a dense city. Of the total, 754 societies with such small plot areas have signed redevelopment deals.
 
Redevelopment projects typically take 8–11 years from initiation to final handover. Societies that began their process in 2020 are now entering construction or early delivery phases. The long timelines expose projects to multiple market cycles, interest rate shifts and policy changes.

Caution on overheating segment

Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, cautioned, “The segment today appears overheated and is fast reaching a point of inflection. Rising prices have fuelled commitments that stretch well beyond sustainable limits, while society members’ expectations have grown disproportionately. At this juncture, it is imperative for both societies and developers to leave adequate headroom in their arrangements and to structure finances prudently.”
 
While viability has improved under Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 and other supportive frameworks, consensus building, title clarity and civic permissions remain hurdles.

Guidelines on area allocation

Gulam Zia, senior executive director – research, advisory, infrastructure and valuation, Knight Frank India, said that in markets priced below Rs 40,000 per sq ft, developers should not allocate more than 30–35 per cent of the total area to societies. The share may rise to 35–40 per cent where prices are Rs 40,000–60,000 per sq ft, and up to 50 per cent where prices exceed Rs 75,000 per sq ft.
 
“Beyond these thresholds, cash flows lose flexibility and projects become vulnerable. Both societies and developers must therefore plan with adequate buffers so that if the cycle tilts downward, there remains enough room for redressal and completion,” Zia said.

Topics :Real Estate MumbaiStation redevelopmenthousing project

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

