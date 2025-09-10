Pilgrimage sees 20% jump in high-value bookings as devotees upgrade stays

Pilgrimage tourism is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s travel industry. A key trend driving this growth is premiumisation, with an increasing number of travellers opting for high-end, luxury stays. According to MakeMyTrip’s Pilgrimage Travel Trends 2024–25 report, this shift is becoming more pronounced across key destinations, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Puri.

While most pilgrimage accommodation bookings (71 per cent) are for rooms priced below ₹4,500 per night, premiumisation is gaining clear momentum, the report said. Bookings for rooms in the ₹7,000–10,000 range grew 24 per cent, while those above ₹10,000 grew by 23 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Meanwhile, alternative accommodation options, such as homestays and apartments, have also gained traction, contributing nearly 10 per cent of bookings in pilgrimage destinations. The report is based on accommodation bookings and pilgrimage holiday packages sold on the platform in FY25. An increase in people opting for premium stays has also led to a rise in offerings. At least 63 per cent of the premium accommodation available today was launched in the last three years. Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Puri key destinations ALSO READ: Luxury meets logistics: Jet-setting in India, privately, is taking off Accommodation bookings across 56 pilgrimage destinations grew by 19 per cent in FY25, with 34 destinations recording double-digit growth and 15 destinations growing by over 25 per cent.

Key pilgrimage destinations included Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Puri, Amritsar, and Tirupati, which continue to grow. Additionally, places like Khatushyam Ji, Omkareshwar, and Thiruchendur are also registering strong momentum. “Pilgrimage Travel has always been part of our culture, but what we see now is its scale and consistency across the country. We are seeing steady growth, fuelled by stronger connectivity and Indians across all age groups and income segments planning pilgrimage-led trips,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip. Late booking, group travel major trends According to the report, major trends included late booking, purpose-driven stays, group travel, and an increase in people looking to merge pilgrimage travel with leisure. Here are some of the key trends of pilgrimage travel in FY25: