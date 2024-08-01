Nasscom urges govt to have simple and single interpretation on compliance
Nasscom was reacting to the Rs 32,400 crore goods and services tax (GST) demand from India's second-largest IT services firm, InfosysShivani Shinde Mumbai
Indian IT services industry body, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), today criticised the government for not having a simple and single interpretation on compliances.
Nasscom was reacting to the Rs 32,400 crore goods and services tax (GST) demand from India’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys.
“…reflects a lack of understanding of the industry's operating model. This is an industry-wide issue, and multiple companies are facing avoidable litigation, uncertainty, and concerns from investors and customers,” said the statement from Nasscom.
Nasscom explains that the issue at hand involves the applicability of GST through the reverse charge mechanism (RCM). The GST enforcement authorities have been issuing notices for remittance by the Indian head office to its foreign branches for cases where there is no service between the head office and the foreign branch for this RCM, ignoring that this is not a case of ‘import of service’ by the head office from the branch.
“This is not a new problem and courts have been ruling in favour of the industry in these cases. This issue was even addressed during the erstwhile service tax law, where favourable judgments were delivered by the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT). The Karnataka High Court has stayed a show-cause notice in a similar case for a large IT company,” said Nasscom.
Nasscom had requested the Ministry of Finance to issue a circular to clarify the position so that the industry can avoid this litigation risk.
“This Circular No. 210/4/2024, dated June 26, 2024, states that for the import of services, the deemed open market value of such transactions will be NIL if full input tax credit is available,” added Nasscom.
Nasscom also pointed out that the industry is crucial for the country’s ambition of Vikshit Bharat.
Nasscom’s response comes as reports have been saying that similar tax demands will be sent to other IT services players as well.