NDR InvIT acquires warehousing & industrial park in Lucknow for ₹143.9 cr

NDR InvIT Trust, India’s first perpetual warehousing and industrial park infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has acquired MLG Warehousing & Industrial Park Pvt Ltd in Lucknow for ₹143.9 crore.

The Grade-A warehousing asset spans approximately 4.63 lakh square feet of leasable area and is built on about 21 acres of land. The warehouse is currently 98 per cent occupied and leased to leading clients across fast-moving consumer durables, third-party logistics (3PL), retail, and paint sectors.

Amrutesh Reddy, director, NDR InvIT , said: “The acquisition of the Lucknow MLG Warehouse marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a truly national logistics network. Lucknow serves as a key consumption and distribution hub for North India, and this investment reinforces our commitment to expanding into high-growth markets.”

This acquisition is aligned with NDR InvIT's strategy of expanding its pan-India logistics portfolio through the acquisition of high-quality, income-generating assets in key consumption markets. Hiten Shah, regional business head (East), NDR Asset Management, said: "This acquisition of MLG Warehousing & Industrial Park Pvt Ltd underscores our commitment to developing and delivering institutional-grade logistics assets across India's most dynamic consumption corridors. This Grade-A facility exemplifies our focus on quality, with modern infrastructure, efficient layouts, and seamless multimodal connectivity designed to meet the needs of leading occupiers." According to Savills India, a property advisory firm, the industrial and logistics sector recorded its highest-ever quarterly absorption in Q3 2025, rising 21.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 21.3 million sq ft (msf). Year-to-date absorption reached 55.3 msf, up 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by manufacturing, 3PL, and e-commerce demand.