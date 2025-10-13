MSME industry bodies urge RBI to extend ECLGS to tackle US tariff impact

Industry bodies of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider an extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and introduce a more transparent and standardised lending framework to strengthen the resilience of India’s small businesses.

The proposal was made at a meeting convened by the central bank's Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD) last week to address issues facing the MSME sector from the impact of 50 per cent US tariffs.

The meeting, chaired by RBI Executive Director Neeraj Nigam, brought together key industry associations, including the India SME Forum (Small and Medium Enterprises Forum), Laghu Udyog Bharati, DICCI (Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), MP Small Scale Industries Association, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, KASSIA (Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association), and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI), alongside leading banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and representatives from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

Sushma Morthania, director general, India SME Forum, and president, Women Entrepreneurs Forum, said MSMEs across vital sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and gems & jewellery are grappling with sudden tariff shocks that disrupt cash flows and risk pushing fundamentally viable enterprises into default. “An extension of the ECLGS will provide a vital liquidity lifeline to MSMEs struggling with tariff-related financial stress,” Morthania said, emphasising that timely credit and transparent lending mechanisms are essential to prevent viable enterprises from slipping into distress. The forum also called for the creation of a Transparent Application Interface within the RBI’s Unified Lending Interface (ULI) to ensure uniformity in loan processing, margin requirements, fees, and penal charges, thereby minimising branch-level discretion and ensuring fair treatment of borrowers.

On the regulatory front, the forum proposed that viable but temporarily stressed MSMEs be clearly differentiated from chronic defaulters under the Special Mention Account (SMA) and Revival & Rehabilitation frameworks, recommending automatic restructuring eligibility for borrowers with strong repayment records — such as those who have repaid over 50 per cent of dues — through proportionate extensions of 12–24 months. Highlighting the role of knowledge and trust in effective MSME financing, industry representatives also underscored the need for capacity building for both MSMEs and branch banking officials through RBI- and IBA-led programmes in partnership with MSME associations across the country.