Govt unveils GatiShakti platform to help pvt sector boost infra planning

Launched four years ago, the GatiShakti NMP is a digital platform that intends to reshape how India approaches infrastructure development

Users can also visualise multi-layered geospatial data, promoting better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private sector participation. | File Image
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
The government on Monday launched ‘PM GatiShakti Public’ to allow private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage the advanced analytics on the GatiShakti national masterplan (NMP), in an attempt to make investment decisions easier and boost infrastructure planning.
 
“This query-based web platform provides regulated access to selected non-sensitive datasets from the PM GatiShakti NMP, enabling private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage advanced analytics for infrastructure planning and investment decisions,” an official statement said. 
 
The platform, developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), and powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR), allows users to access 230 approved datasets covering physical and social infrastructure assets, conduct site suitability analysis, connectivity mapping, alignment planning, compliance checks, and generate analytical reports based on pre-defined templates and user-defined criteria. 
 
Users can also visualise multi-layered geospatial data, promoting better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private sector participation. Access to the platform is enabled through self-registration with ‘strong authentication’ and data security protocols will ensure confidentiality and compliance with policy norms.
 
“The platform will continue to evolve in subsequent phases with the addition of new data layers and analytical modules based on user feedback and emerging needs,” the statement said.
 
At the completion of the four years of PM GatiShakti NMP, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal launched a series of initiatives to enhance infrastructure planning, data-driven decision-making, and cross-sectoral collaboration. 
 
The launches include the knowledge management system (KMS), decentralized data uploading and management system (DUMS), PMGS NMP Dashboard as part of the Comprehensive Multi-Sector Reporting System, and PM GatiShakti Compendium Volume-3, the statement said.
 
The minister also launched ‘PM GatiShakti – Offshore’ – a digital platform for the integrated planning and management of offshore development. “The platform provides a unified geospatial interface that consolidates critical datasets from multiple government ministries and departments to enable data-driven decision-making for projects such as offshore wind farms, marine resource exploration, and coastal infrastructure development,” it said adding that the idea is to strengthen India’s Blue Economy and support the nation’s transition toward green energy and sustainable coastal growth.
 
For over two years, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has held inter-ministerial meetings and has done extensive consultations with various government departments and ministries on the matter. The idea behind giving access to the national masterplan to private players has been to help them in execution of infrastructure projects, depending on the extent to which data is shared.
 
Thereafter, as a part of the Union Budget announcement in February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that certain data and maps from the PM GatiShakti portal will be provided to the private sector – a decision which could help them optimize last-mile delivery services and develop infrastructure-based applications.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

