Home / Industry / News / NITI Aayog calls for rapid expansion, mordenisation of fishing fleet

NITI Aayog calls for rapid expansion, mordenisation of fishing fleet

The Aayog has also pitched for scaling up operations and strengthening monitoring and surveillance mechanism

Fishermen, Indian fishermen
The country has a long history of marine fishing with a focus traditionally on coastal and inshore resources. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NITI Aayog has called for rapid expansion and mordenization of the fishing fleet and expanding market access, to promote the country's blue economy.

The Aayog has also pitched for scaling up operations and strengthening monitoring and surveillance mechanism.

The report titled 'India's Blue Economy' emphasised on the need of capacity building and research in this field.

It also noted that choice of technique must be carefully aligned with the target species, vessel capabilities, and regulatory frameworks that promote sustainable fishing practices.

To promote fish exports, the report also called for establishing framework and addressing critical infrastructure gaps.

India has an extensive maritime area, with a coastline stretching over 11,098 km across nine coastal states and four union territories.

The country has a long history of marine fishing with a focus traditionally on coastal and inshore resources.

The thriving fisheries sector contributes significantly to the national economy (for instance, in 2023-24, export earnings from fish and fishery products were Rs 60,523 crore, witnessing a 100 per cent increase as against Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14.

The deep waters beyond the continental shelf, extending beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) boundary of 200 nautical miles, contain select high-value fish stocks, including tuna, billfish, and shrimp species.

The EEZ potential is estimated at 7.16 million tonne, including conventional and non-conventional resources.

According to the report, as of 2023, only four Indian-flagged vessels owned by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) are available for high-seas fishing.

This is significantly lower compared to countries with the largest number of authorized fishing vessels, such as Sri Lanka (1,883) and Iran (1,216) in the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) region, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MSME industry bodies urge RBI to extend ECLGS to tackle US tariff impact

Taj GVK, IHCL sign 20-year pact for new five-star hotel in Bengaluru

Govt unveils GatiShakti platform to help pvt sector boost infra planning

Premium

UP govt to hold global roadshows to attract manufacturing investments

Premium

₹6.4 trillion master plan targets 65Gw power from Brahmaputra waters

Topics :Niti AayogfishingIndian fishermen

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story