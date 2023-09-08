Home / Industry / News / Need for real-time data on production, prices of tea: IIPM Director

Need for real-time data on production, prices of tea: IIPM Director

To cope with emerging challenges in the tea industry, the government should focus upon adopting an integrated approach to evolve institutional mechanism with active participation of producing states

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government should set up an institutional mechanism to bring out real-time data on production, consumption, trade, and prices for the tea sector, Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Director Rakesh Mohan Joshi said on Friday.

He also said there is an urgent need to bring out enabling policies with targeted interventions to address the rapidly emerging novel issues such as climate change, curtailing production costs and achieving efficiency across the value chain in the sector.

To cope with emerging challenges in the tea industry, the government should focus upon adopting an integrated approach to evolve an institutional mechanism with active participation of producing states along with other stakeholders in tea production.

"The tea industry, once a gold mine for the British planters and a major source of foreign exchange earnings that played a critical role in India's trade and economy in the last century, struggles today even for survival," Joshi said.

India's share in world tea exports has steadily declined from 27 per cent in 1970 to 9.5 per cent in 2022 whereas share of countries like China has increased from 5 per cent to 26.5 per cent and in case of Kenya from 6 per cent to 17.6 per cent during the same period.

He added that in the present-day context, tea production plays a vital role in poverty alleviation, rural development and food security.

The Indian tea industry employs 1.6 million workers directly and an equal number of people is associated with the industry indirectly.

The industry has 2.5 lakh small tea growers contributing 52 per cent of India's total tea production.

"Rising costs of inputs for tea production domestically on one hand and consistent decline of international tea prices on the other is the biggest challenge the tea industry faces today, making it a formidable task to ensure its commercial viability," he added.

He also said the cost of plantation has increased significantly in India over the last two decades from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per hectare impacting financial viability of tea production and its international competitiveness.

"Government should also focus on establishing an effective institutional mechanism to bring out real-time data on production, consumption, trade, stocks and prices, and make this data available on real-time basis on public platforms," Joshi said.

Bengaluru-based IIPM, under the commerce ministry, conducts industry need-based capacity building and training programmes for stakeholders of the agri-plantation sector.

Also Read

Climate change threatening tea sector globally: Indian Tea Association

Darjeeling tea industry is a 'patient in ICU', virtually on death bed: ITEA

Tea exports to Russia soar 21%, belying war worries; some lost share gained

Indian tea after 'Sri Lanka effect': Challenge will be to focus on quality

Dry spell, rising temperature may take a toll on premium Darjeeling tea

States, UTs collected Rs 2 trn in FY23 from realty sector: Knight Frank

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Panic buying? IT hardware imports rise 50% ahead of licence deadline

How Micron planned its Sanand project to match India's semiconductor play

Online gig work growing rapidly, but lack job protections: World Bank

Topics :Teatradeconsumption

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story