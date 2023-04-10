Need minimum 1200 MHz spectrum in 6GHz band for mobile communications: COAI

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written to the Telecom Secretary reiterating its position that telecom operators be considered for a larger share of mid-band spectrum in 6 GHz, arguing that at least 1200 MHz of spectrum needs to be allocated for mobile communications in India in the 6GHz band. Currenly, only 720 MHz is available in the mid band in India, it said.

COAI, which represents the three private telecom service providers (TSPs) Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said on Monday that 5G download speeds would be reduced to 50 per cent of their optimal levels if the government allocates less spectrum than what is needed in the 6 GHz band. Telcos would face 60 per cent higher annual costs without it, it said.

The Centre is currently in the process of deciding which sector to reserve the spectrum for. A panel formed under the Wireless Planning and coordination wing of the Department of Telecommunications is considering the issue.

In its submissions to the committee, COAI has said mid bands such as 6 GHz are ideal for commercial success and deployment of 5G New Radio, the global standard for a unified 5G wireless air interface, and 5.5G, the next level in the current 5G network, along with 6G in the future.

This is because mid bands provide a balance between wide coverage and capacity, which is critical for the rapid and cost-efficient deployments of 5G.

"We understand that government is considering vacating the spectrum from broadcasters or satellite users in C band, i.e., 3670-4000 Mhz for the 5G /6G use. However, even this spectrum from C band will not be enough to reach the required 2GHz spectrum for IMT in mid-band," COAI said in the letter.

6 GHz is also the last remaining mid-band spectrum range where city wide coverage can be provided with mobile networks. "6GHz is the only mid-band spectrum range where a contiguous bandwidth to the order of 300-400 MHz per TSP is possible to make it available for the evolving demands towards 2030," COAI said.

The DoT has till now reserved the 6GHz spectrum range and it was not available in the last round of 5G auctions. COAI has said the current range of spectrum provided to TSPs is not available for meeting the country's 5G needs.

Focus on 6GHz

For higher advanced tech such as 5G and 6G, spectrum requirements shift to higher bands like millimeter wave, which have greater capacities to carry data, but lack coverage reach since they can be effectively transmitted over a smaller range.

In essence, TSPs would need to erect more towers and radios in urban areas without access to enough 6GHz bands.

Any shortage of 6 GHz spectrum would compel TSPs to densify networks to meet IMT-2020 performance requirement for 5G.

International Mobile Telecommunications-2020 (IMT-2020 Standard) are the mandated requirements issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2015 for 5G networks, devices and services.

Additional 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum would be required to meet the IMT-2020 user-experienced data rates of 100 Mbit/s on the downlink and 50 Mbit/s on the uplink in high density cities, the industry body said.

This densification of towers would push up the cost of creating 5G networks and the timeline of deployment,which will lead to higher costs for telcos.

The need to recover this higher expenditure made for establishing 5G infrastructure and the power consumption due to large scale tower densification may also lead to a jump in 5G tariffs, the industry body had warned earlier.