Home / Industry / News / Neoliv to raise $150 mn AIF to take residential bets; 360 One funds

Neoliv to raise $150 mn AIF to take residential bets; 360 One funds

Malhotra said 360 One is a strategic equity investor in the company, and added that the investment will help in building and expanding the business

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Neoliv, a residential real estate funding and development platform, on Friday said it intends to raise up to USD 150 million in an alternate investment fund.

The platform has secured an approval of Category II AIF from capital markets regulator Sebi under which it intends to raise USD 150 million including a USD 60 million green-shoe option, a statement said.

Former chief executive and managing director of Godrej Properties, Mohit Malhotra, has founded the platform which will be focusing on middle-income housing projects in Delhi-National Capital Region and Mumbai, the statement said.

Wealth and alternatives-focused asset firm '360 One' has picked up a minority stake in Neoliv for an undisclosed amount.

Over the past few years, there has been a vacuum created in the residential fund and development space, where we see strong demand as the country's middle-income segment continues to grow, Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director and chief executive of 360 One, said.

Malhotra said 360 One is a strategic equity investor in the company, and added that the investment will help in building and expanding the business.

The statement said Neoliv's management team members are equity partners in the business, demonstrating their long-term commitment and ambition.

Malhotra spent 12 years at Godrej Properties, during which the company's sales grew 30x, and over 90 projects with a development potential of 150 million sq ft were added to its portfolio, the statement said.

Also Read

InCred Financial Services aims to float about Rs 10,000-crore AIF

Complying with Sebi's new rules will be challenging, onerous: AIF industry

Crisil launches three new AIF benchmarks to gauge performance

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Need liberalised services agreement between UK and India: British Airways

June sees e-two-wheeler registrations fall sharply across all players

Six years of GST: CERT-In rules to plug security gaps at govt offices

Despite Centre's continued push, fresh registrations on e-shram portal fall

IIT Madras launches TREND Setter program to propel decarbonisation research

Topics :Real Estate Residential share

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story