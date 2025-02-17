New skilling policy to focus on tapping global demand for skilled workers

The upcoming national skilling policy will lay greater stress on the growing global demand for skilled Indian workers, a person familiar with the development said.

The new policy, which is under deliberation within the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), will replace the existing ‘National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’, which was launched in 2015.

Besides, the policy will also promote extensive use of digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify regions and sections of population that have low skilling levels, among other things.

“Growing beyond our traditional destinations and sectors, the new national policy will put greater thrust on identifying opportunities for Indian workers abroad. There is a big demand for Indians in the care industry, construction sector and agriculture sector, among others. Since we have a large young population, who are well versed in these skills, India could be the biggest source to supply this form of skilled workforce,” the person said.

He said a draft of the policy will be released for public consultation shortly. “We are looking to finalise the process in the next few months,” the person added. The policy will also promote greater private participation through the public private partnership (PPP) mode. It will aim to mobilise additional resources for skill development, apart from the amount budgeted by the government. “Our estimates show that for every rupee the government spends, the private sector mobilises about three times that amount. This means that there is a huge potential for the private sector to pitch in. While the existing policy also promotes private participation, the new policy will put greater focus on mobilising this untapped potential of the private sector,” the person said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) had told the media that India is eyeing deployment of 100,000 care workers every year from 2027 in developed countries which are grappling with an ageing population. “As of now, we have mapped 43 countries. A detailed analysis is being prepared for each economy, covering the types of jobs available and the documentation required. It has been observed that Indian workers are in high demand in sectors such as healthcare, social care, renewable energy, manufacturing, and information technology,” Tiwari added.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) — the flagship programme to impart skilling to the population — was launched under the aegis of the 2015 policy. Nearly 16 million candidates have been trained till October 2024 under this. A NEW CHAPTER * New policy will promote extensive use of digital tools and artificial intelligence to identify people with low skills * It will encourage private sector participation through public-private partnership mode This is important according to an International Labour Organization (ILO) report released last year. It states that about 7-8 million youths enter India's workforce every year.