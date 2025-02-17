Ranveer Allahbadia row: Influencer Governing Council launched for ethics

With the influencer industry expanding rapidly, the India Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) was launched on Saturday. Led by industry leaders, it aims to set standards, protect influencer rights, and promote responsible content creation. The launch of IIGC also coincides with the escalation of the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

The council has over 65 board advisors across influencers and brand leaders. Announcing the members, IIGC said that Sahil Chopra, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), iCubesWire, will be the chairman.

The founding leadership team includes Rajeev Makhni, India’s gadget guru and tech influencer, Anurita Chopra, chief marketing officer, Haleon, Deepali Naair, group CMO, CK Birla Group, Nitin Sethi, chief digital officer, Adani, and Hari Krishnan, managing director, content and Groupe Marcomm, Publicis Groupe.

"As the industry reaches this colossal scale, challenges around transparency, promotions, and regulatory uncertainty have taken centre stage. This is where IIGC aims to come into play by setting up clear industry guidelines, advocating influencer rights, and promoting responsible content creation. IIGC will take a consumer-first approach in content moderation to curb the spread of misinformation and ensure credibility," IIGC noted.

According to the council, the influencer marketing industry is expected to surpass Rs 3,375 crore by 2026.

Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, an adtech platform, and chairman of the council, when asked if the council has been formed due to the ongoing controversy, said, "There are no trigger points. The formation of the council has possibly been planned for the last year. It is merely a coincidence that the Ranveer Allahbadia subject happened at the time of the launch of the council."

He further added that the need for a governing structure and guidelines around the "madness is a must." IIGC is a stage where one starts addressing where the industry is headed, he added.

IIGC has been structured into seven different pods, including agencies, banking and finance, consumer durables, CPG, creators, fashion and lifestyle, and mobile and technology, to ensure industry-led insights shape its guidelines. They also have marketers on the board, like Swiggy, Maruti Suzuki, Campus, Perfetti, Nestlé, Bata, Parle, LT Foods, Taco Bell, Hero, MRF, Disney+ Hotstar, PepsiCo, Philips, Reckitt, Spotify, Samsung, and more actively involved.

The council's next meeting is scheduled for April 12 in Mumbai, where these leaders will set industry benchmarks.

“Influencer marketing is a big market, but it must be governed. When an influencer promotes everything, all credibility is lost. Everyone seems to love everything. But the audience isn’t foolish, which is why some influencers have lost numbers. IIGC aims to reinstate credibility in this space,” Makhni said.

Voicing his thoughts, RJ Ashish mentioned, “Social media is a vast space, and streamlining pools of content is a huge task. The guidelines to be set are very, very important. In this vast sea of content and content creation, there will now be someone to show the way.”

At present, there are no government rules or bodies that regulate the influencer segment. In 2021, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) introduced a self-regulatory framework for influencers. The guidelines, however, were more to do with disclaimers and disclosures regarding products being showcased by influencers.