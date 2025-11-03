Inviga Healthcare buys 21% stake in medical equipment maker Forus Health

Inviga Healthcare Fund (IHF), the private equity platform founded by HCG’s B S Ajaikumar, announced in a company statement that it has acquired a 21 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based medical equipment maker Forus Health.

The transaction underscores Inviga’s commitment to supporting world-class, AI-driven diagnostic solutions conceived and built in India for global scale. It represents Inviga’s second major investment, following its backing of Mynvax in 2024.

B S Ajaikumar, founder, Inviga Healthcare Fund, and chairman, HCG, said, “Forus Health embodies the Inviga ethos: clinically strong, technologically deep, socially impactful, growth-oriented, and profitable. This investment is a testament to our confidence in India’s ability to produce world-class healthcare innovations for domestic and international markets.”