Alkem Foundation and IIT Bombay collaborate for advanced research centre

Alkem Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Alkem Laboratories, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday announced their collaboration to set up an advanced research centre in India for immunotherapeutics and regenerative medicines.

“Under this collaboration, Alkem Foundation will fund the establishment of an Alkem Centre for Advanced Research and Development of Applied Immunotherapeutics and Regenerative Medicines within the IIT Bombay campus,” a joint statement said.

Alkem Foundation will contribute 20 to 25 per cent of its cumulative CSR obligations over seven years to this research centre.

Together, IIT Bombay and Alkem Foundation aim to create a national model for industry–academia partnerships that advance affordable, high-impact healthcare innovation and position India as a global leader in applied biotechnology.

“The centre would be developed to build a comprehensive ecosystem that enables innovation, research, and skill development in complex and underserved therapy areas, bridging critical gaps in infrastructure, talent, and translational capability, especially in the area of high-precision medicines,” the statement said. The centre will also serve as a training and incubation hub for clinician-scientists and biotech entrepreneurs, aiming to strengthen India’s translational research ecosystem in life sciences. Madhurima Singh, executive director and chairperson of the CSR and sustainability committee at Alkem, said that despite government encouragement, only a small share of corporate CSR spending in India goes towards R&D.