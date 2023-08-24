Home / Industry / News / NHPC, APGENCO to set up hydel, renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh

NHPC, APGENCO to set up hydel, renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh

State-owned NHPC has inked an initial pact with the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation to set up pumped storage hydropower and other renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned NHPC has inked an initial pact with the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation to set up pumped storage hydropower and other renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

In the first phase, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) envisages building of two pumped hydro storage projects having a total capacity of 1,950 MW, an official statement said.

These projects will be established at Kamalapadu (950 MW) and Yaganti (1,000 MW).

Once ready, these projects are expected to create significant employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

The projects will be implemented as a joint venture.

NHPC has signed the MoU with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) for implementation of pumped hydro storage projects and renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, according to the statement.

The MoU was signed at Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The agreement was signed by NHPC Director (Finance) R P Goyal and APGENCO Managing Director K V N Chakradhar Babu.

The MoU seeks to achieve the national objective of generating clean and green energy of 500 GW from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and of realising the net-zero target by 2070.

The pumped storage system utilises surplus grid power available from thermal power stations or other sources to pump up water from lower to upper reservoir and produces electricity during peak demand.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

NHPC's Rs 32k-cr hydel project near China border gets Centre's approval

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

30 SIICs to create industry-ready workforce: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India well positioned for global transitions in AI, energy: B20 chair

Jio, Airtel drive up telecom subscriber base to 1,173 mn in June: Trai

Generic prescription controversy: NMC regulations for doctors held back

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr to purchase defence equipment

Topics :renewable enrgyHydel projectNHPCAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story