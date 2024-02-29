Home / Industry / News / Nine industrial parks developed post-2011: West Bengal industry minister

Nine industrial parks developed post-2011: West Bengal industry minister

The minister said this while highlighting the focus given to industrial infrastructure development by way of existing and new industrial parks

BS Reporter Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister, Shashi Panja, said on Thursday that nine industrial parks/industrial areas have been developed and made available for industrial development.

These industrial parks were developed after 2011 when the Trinamool Congress came to power.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-hosted conference, “West Bengal: Poised to Lead”, Panja said that 1,739.204 acres of new area was made available for industry through the parks. “Some of these were government land taken from closed industries.

The minister said this while highlighting the focus given to industrial infrastructure development by way of existing and new industrial parks. She also mentioned that leasehold land given to industries is being offered as freehold after conversion.

Addressing the gathering, the minister listed several advantages of West Bengal. “There has been a remarkable transformation since 2011,” she said, adding that the state had zero strikes, 24x7 electricity and water supply, and a huge consumer base.

Panja also said that West Bengal was the gateway to the east and northeast.

Speaking at the conference, Sucharita Basu, Chairperson, CII West Bengal State Council and Managing Partner, Aquilaw, highlighted the substantial potential of the state in the field of infrastructure, with the country's third-largest road network.

Addressing the significance of the recently introduced Export Promotion Policy 2023 in the state, Sanjay Budhia, Chairman, National Committee on Export & Import, past Chairman, CII West Bengal State Council and Managing Director, Patton International, emphasized its role in boosting the state's exports over the next five years. “We have set a target of doubling West Bengal’s exports in five years. With active involvement and a proactive approach, it is quite feasible and workable.”

Topics :West Bengalmanufacturing Industrial parkIndustrial park in BengalTMC

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

