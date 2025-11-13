No BIS certification required: QCOs for plastics, synthetic fibres scrapped

The Centre has withdrawn quality control orders (QCOs) for 14 items, including plastics, polymers, synthetic fibres, and yarns, following the recommendation of a high-level committee headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba. The move is aimed at

easing the compliance burden and improving raw material availability for downstream industries.

The orders have been rescinded “in public interest” after consultations with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), according to a gazette notification. The directive, issued by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, came into effect on November 12. These items, such as 100 per cent polyester spun yarn, polyester industrial yarn, viscose staple fibres, polycarbonates, and polyurethanes, will no longer require BIS certification for import or sale in the Indian market.

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) described the government’s decision as a “pro-growth measure” and a longstanding demand of user industries. In an internal report submitted last month, the committee proposed the cancellation, suspension, or deferment of QCOs for over 200 products, citing concerns that these orders had increased compliance burdens and disrupted supply chains, hurting India’s manufacturing competitiveness. It recommended that the government scrap 27 QCOs covering key inputs, such as plastics, polymers, base metals, footwear, and electronic components, to ease pressure on industry. According to the report, Indian spinners, weavers, and garment makers were unable to procure raw materials at globally competitive prices due to the imposition of QCOs on inputs.