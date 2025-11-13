Home / Industry / News / No BIS certification required: QCOs for plastics, synthetic fibres scrapped

No BIS certification required: QCOs for plastics, synthetic fibres scrapped

The directive, which came into effect on November 12, aims to improve raw material availability for downstream industries

The government’s move to withdraw QCOs for 14 polymer and fibre items is expected to ease raw material costs and boost manufacturing competitiveness.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
The Centre has withdrawn quality control orders (QCOs) for 14 items, including plastics, polymers, synthetic fibres, and yarns, following the recommendation of a high-level committee headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba. The move is aimed at 
easing the compliance burden and improving raw material availability for downstream industries. 
The orders have been rescinded “in public interest” after consultations with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), according to a gazette notification. The directive, issued by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, came into effect on November 12. These items, such as 100 per cent polyester spun yarn, polyester industrial yarn, viscose staple fibres, polycarbonates, and polyurethanes, will no longer require BIS certification for import or sale in the Indian market. 
The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) described the government’s decision as a “pro-growth measure” and a longstanding demand of user industries. 
In an internal report submitted last month, the committee proposed the cancellation, suspension, or deferment of QCOs for over 200 products, citing concerns that these orders had increased compliance burdens and disrupted supply chains, hurting India’s manufacturing competitiveness. It recommended that the government scrap 27 QCOs covering key inputs, such as plastics, polymers, base metals, footwear, and electronic components, to ease pressure on industry. 
According to the report, Indian spinners, weavers, and garment makers were unable to procure raw materials at globally competitive prices due to the imposition of QCOs on inputs.
 
Industry representatives complained that synthetic fibre manufacturers would face 20-35 per cent higher fibre and yarn prices compared to producers in key exporting nations, which would in turn affect export performance.
 
CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said polyester fibre and polyester yarn form most of the man-made fibre products, and hence, this measure by the authorities would contribute to the growth of the man-made fibre segment in India. Removing these QCOs would improve the cost competitiveness of Indian textile and apparel products by making it easier to obtain raw materials at internationally competitive prices, Chandran added.

Topics :Niti AayogBISPolymertextile industry

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

