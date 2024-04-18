Home / Industry / News / Noida Airport conducts first calibration flight to test navigation systems

Noida Airport conducts first calibration flight to test navigation systems

The Noida airport, which is expected to start by December this year, is expected to handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers in 2025-26, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India

Noida International Airport
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Noida International Airport, which is under construction, conducted its first calibration flight on Thursday.

A calibration flight for a new airport verifies and fine-tunes navigation aids, runway lighting, and airspace, ensuring safety and accuracy before commercial operations commence. It also helps pilots familiarize themselves with the airport layout and procedures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"A bright and sunny day at #NIAirport set the perfect stage for a DVOR calibration flight, the first of many. The Beechcraft King Air B300 took to the skies to ensure all Airports Authority of India (AAI) navigation equipment works flawlessly," Noida International Airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Noida airport, which is expected to start by December this year, is expected to handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers in 2025-26, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India.

Among India’s network of airports, a clash has already been foretold between a newbie in Jewar, Noida, and the veteran in neighbouring Delhi. On January 3, CAPA India said competition between the two airports is expected to be intense and could play out even before the airport in Jewar begins operations this year.

“Currently, the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for domestic services is 25 per cent at Delhi airport. It will only be 4 per cent at Noida airport. This will have a bearing on capacity allocation (by airlines) and expansion,” CAPA India’s report stated. ATF constitutes about 40 per cent of an airline’s costs in India.

Also Read

Delhi Airport wants low-cost carriers to shift to Noida, Hindon airports

Development of first phase of Noida Film City to generate 10,000 jobs: CBRE

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor-backed Bayview wins bid to develop Noida Film City

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

Over 1,300 bird-hit cases reported in 2023, the highest in six years

Air India saves costs by taking insurance cover for merged entity

ReNew, JERA to jointly evaluate green ammonia projects in Odisha

India exports record 4.8 mn tonnes oilmeal animal feed in FY24: SEA

Electronics industry sees 154% growth in hiring and skilling: Quess report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Greater Noida authorityairline industryAirports in IndiaNoida airport project

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story