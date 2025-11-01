India's Oct power consumption dips 6% to 132 billion units on mild weather

Power consumption in the country fell by 6 per cent to 132 billion units in October from 140.47 BUs in same month last year, mainly on account of less use of cooling appliances.
The October month also saw rains in various parts of the country.
The decline in power consumption was attributed to unseasonal rainfall during the month in some parts of the country coupled with onset of winter season, which kept temperatures in check, experts said.
The peak power demand met during October was at 210.71 GW, lower from 219.22 GW recorded in October 2024.
The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.
However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.
Experts said the power demand and consumption are likely to be subdued in November as well due to moderation in temperature levels, which would reduce use of cooling appliances.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
