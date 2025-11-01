Home / Industry / News / Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

Novo said it planned to buy Metsera in a deal that could be worth up to $9 billion, and Metsera said the offer appeared to be superior to Pfizer's bid, which was announced in September

Pfizer
Pfizer said the offer from Novo cannot be considered superior to its bid because it carries significant regulatory risk that makes it unlikely to be completed | (Photo: Wikicommons)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pfizer is suing over some unsolicited competition in its nearly $5 billion bid to buy the drugmaker Metsera.

New York-based Pfizer said Friday after markets closed that it was suing Metsera and a third drugmaker, Denmark's Novo Nordisk, over a bid for Metsera that Novo announced Thursday.

Novo said it planned to buy Metsera in a deal that could be worth up to $9 billion, and Metsera said the offer appeared to be superior to Pfizer's bid, which was announced in September.

Metsera Inc has no products on the market, but it is developing potential oral and injectable treatments. That includes some potential treatments that could target lucrative fields for obesity and diabetes.

Novo already has the treatments Wegovy and Ozempic on the market in those respective categories.

Pfizer said the offer from Novo cannot be considered superior to its bid because it carries significant regulatory risk that makes it unlikely to be completed.

Pfizer, which ended development of a potential pill to treat obesity this spring, also said Novo's offer represents an illegal attempt by a company with a dominant market position to suppress competition.

Representatives of both Novo and Metsera did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Demand for work under MGNREGA falls 35% in October, shows data

Fast-track high-value tax disputes, revamp TDS rules: CII to govt

Premium

Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

Indian refiners set the stage for lower Russia crude oil purchase

Aratt developers launch ₹3,500 cr mixed-use development in Bengaluru

Topics :Pfizerpharmaceutical firmsPharmaceutical

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story