Odisha signs MoUs worth ₹2,655 crore at SEMICON India 2025 Conclave

The state government signed the MoUs with big names in the industry at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi

Stating that Odisha showcased its vision to emerge as India's next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics at the conclave in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that Odisha has signed MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore with major firms for setting up their semiconductor units in the state.

The state government signed the MoUs with big names in the industry at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi.

"I had the privilege to inaugurate the Odisha Pavilion, where we signed MoUs worth 2,655 crore with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,005 crore) and @SancodeTech in technological partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad & APIRC Penang (Rs 1,650 crore), while engaging with global majors like Intel, Micron, Western Digital, Renesas, and Siemens," Majhi said in a post on X.

Stating that Odisha showcased its vision to emerge as India's next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics at the conclave in New Delhi, the chief minister said that the engagements with big names in the sector mark a decisive step in positioning the state as a preferred global destination for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry.

"With landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, along with the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025 and the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025, we are committed to building a world-class ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing, and investment in semiconductors and electronics," Majhi said.

The chief minister met the leadership of @SIcsemHQ at the conclave. "With groundbreaking of their plant in Odisha expected during mid-October 2025 - a big leap toward strengthening India's chip manufacturing ecosystem," Odisha Electronics & Information Technology (EIT) department said in a post on X.

"Majhi also met the leadership of @RIR_Power at #SemiconIndia2025. Their clean room will be ready by Sep 2025 with SiC wafer fabrication launching Dec 2025 in #Odisha. RIR's Taiwan tie-up delivers 6' SiC wafers; packaging dry run set for March 2026!", the department said.

Majhi also met @RenesasGlobal delegation led by Malini Narayanamoorthi. Renesas is keen to form JVs as technology partner and tie-up with @IITBhubaneswar for embedded design training. Bringing the RenesasC2S MoU benefits to Odisha Youth, it said.

"MoU signed with @SancodeTech in technological partnership with Silicon Connect, Inari Amertron Berhad & APIRC Penang! Plans include a high-value skilling centre for Odisha's youth and exploring G2G collaboration with Malaysia. Major step towards VLSI & packaging excellence," the department said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Odisha semiconductor

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

