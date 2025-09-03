Diwali travel costs spike as airfares rise 52% on weak rupee, capacity cut

The average economy airfare on major routes across the country has risen by up to 52 per cent for travel during the Diwali week this year compared with last year, as the weakening rupee drives up costs and network capacity shrinks amid aircraft shortages.

According to Ixigo data, the average economy fare on the Mumbai–Patna route stood at Rs 14,540 for travel during the Diwali week this year (October 19–25), up from Rs 9,584 during the Diwali week last year (October 30–November 5), an increase of 52 per cent. On the Bengaluru–Lucknow route, the average fare was Rs 9,899 this year compared with Rs 6,720 last year, a rise of 47 per cent.

These fare levels are for tickets purchased 50–60 days in advance. Diwali falls on October 20 this year, compared with October 31 last year. ALSO READ: Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level Aloke Bajpai, group CEO, Ixigo, said: “This festive season, advance airfares to major metros are up by an average 20–25 per cent compared with last year, driven by strong travel demand. Travellers are booking well in time to secure festive travel, with advance flight bookings for October already surpassing last year’s levels as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai record over 100 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) uptick.”

This Diwali, the number of flights in the air will be lower than last year. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Indian carriers are scheduled to operate 22,709 domestic flights per week in October 2025, down from 23,437 a year earlier, marking a 3.1 per cent decline. This contrasts with a 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase recorded in October 2024. Air India, the major airline to have reduced services, is in the middle of a $400 million retrofit programme covering 26 Boeing 787-8s, 13 Boeing 777-300ERs and 27 Airbus A320neos, a project that has constrained capacity and forced it to cut some routes.

According to Cirium, IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, is scheduled to operate 13,628 domestic flights per week in October 2025, just 1.4 per cent higher than in October last year. Ameya Joshi, an aviation researcher and founder of the blog Network Thoughts, said fares on some routes during the Diwali week are significantly higher than last year, driven by the demand–supply scenario. Even within the Diwali week, fares vary depending on the day. “The fare on the day before Diwali and on Diwali is quite high but comparatively lower later in the week,” he said. He noted that traffic is often unidirectional, prompting airlines to recover the cost of both legs during peak periods, which further pushes up fares.

“Also, airlines are on the receiving end due to a weaker rupee, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices which are similar to last year’s level. A significant chunk of airline costs are dollar-denominated, and any strengthening of the dollar adds to climbing costs. On high-demand days, the higher fares help recover the costs, though it does not bode well for passengers,” he said. Indian carriers are especially vulnerable to high ATF prices since fuel accounts for about 30–45 per cent of their operating expenses, far higher than the global average because of steep state taxes. A significant share of costs, such as aircraft leases and maintenance, is dollar-denominated, so any rise in the dollar raises expenses.