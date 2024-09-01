Oil marketing cos increase price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39

Oil marketing companies have increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 39, effective from Sunday. After the hike, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,691.50. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier on July 1, in a move to offer relief to businesses and commercial enterprises, oil marketing companies had announced a reduction in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of the commercial LPG cylinder of 19 Kg was slashed by Rs 30. Consequently, the new retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1646.

On June 1st, the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 69.50 in Delhi, bringing the retail sales price down to Rs 1676.

Prior to that, on May 1, 2024, there was a reduction of Rs 19 per cylinder.

The frequent adjustments in LPG cylinder prices at the start of each month reflect the dynamic nature of the market.

Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions.

Although the exact reasons behind the recent price changes have not been disclosed, it is evident that the oil marketing companies are responsive to the broader economic conditions and markets.