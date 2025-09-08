ONGC plant fire: CNG availability may be impacted in Mumbai, says MGL

The fire at ONGC's Uran gas processing plant has impacted MGL's gas supply to its city gate station at Wadala, while the supply to CNG stations may be affected.
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers is maintained as a priority without interruption.
A fire broke out in the ONGC plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai around 3 pm. It was doused by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's fire brigade service after around two hours, police said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
MGL is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers will be maintained on a priority without interruption, but CNG stations' supply may be impacted.
"A disturbance at ONGC's Uran gas processing facility, prompting MGL to prioritise uninterrupted supply to domestic PNG consumers while cautioning that low pipeline pressure could impact CNG availability across Mumbai," the MGL said in a statement on Monday night.
The MGL also urged industrial and commercial customers to switch to alternative fuels.
It said the full restoration of gas supplies is expected once ONGC resumes normal operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
