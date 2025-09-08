Home / Industry / News / ONGC plant fire: CNG availability may be impacted in Mumbai, says MGL

ONGC plant fire: CNG availability may be impacted in Mumbai, says MGL

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers is maintained as a priority without interruption

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.
MGL is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers will be maintained on a priority without interruption, but CNG stations' supply may be impacted.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The fire at ONGC's Uran gas processing plant has impacted MGL's gas supply to its city gate station at Wadala, while the supply to CNG stations may be affected.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers is maintained as a priority without interruption.

A fire broke out in the ONGC plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai around 3 pm. It was doused by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's fire brigade service after around two hours, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

MGL is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers will be maintained on a priority without interruption, but CNG stations' supply may be impacted.

"A disturbance at ONGC's Uran gas processing facility, prompting MGL to prioritise uninterrupted supply to domestic PNG consumers while cautioning that low pipeline pressure could impact CNG availability across Mumbai," the MGL said in a statement on Monday night.

The MGL also urged industrial and commercial customers to switch to alternative fuels.

It said the full restoration of gas supplies is expected once ONGC resumes normal operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi airport likely to reopen runway RW 10/28 from September 16

Premium

FMCG firms may be allowed to use stickers to offer lower GST rates

DoT releases draft rules for provision of services under new framework

GST relief to act as sales multiplier: Amazon India exec Saurabh Srivastava

Premium

Oil prices likely to drop further as Opec+ boosts output from October

Topics :ONGCCNG

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story