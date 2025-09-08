ONGC plant fire: CNG availability may be impacted in Mumbai, says MGL

The fire at ONGC's Uran gas processing plant has impacted MGL's gas supply to its city gate station at Wadala, while the supply to CNG stations may be affected.

A fire broke out in the ONGC plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai around 3 pm. It was doused by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's fire brigade service after around two hours, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

MGL is ensuring that the supply to its domestic PNG consumers will be maintained on a priority without interruption, but CNG stations' supply may be impacted.