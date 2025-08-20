Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes legislation to ban online money games

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aimed at prohibiting all forms of online real-money games.

What does the Bill ban?

The legislation defines an ‘online money game’ as any game in which an entry fee or monetary deposit is required, irrespective of whether it is based on skill or chance. The Bill prohibits any person or company from offering, aiding, or promoting such games. It also bars advertisements for these platforms and prevents banks and other financial institutions from processing related payments.

ALSO READ: Real money gaming: 450 mn persons lose ₹20,000 crore annually, says govt Criminal penalties Once enacted, any individual or entity found offering or facilitating online money gaming could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. The legislation is part of a broader government effort to regulate digital gaming in India while attempting to safeguard users from financial and psychological risks associated with such platforms. The Bill had earlier been cleared by the Union Cabinet and now awaits consideration in the Rajya Sabha. Lawmakers have highlighted the growing use of online gaming applications, some of which have been linked to financial scams and addictive behaviour, as justification for the legislation.