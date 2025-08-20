Home / Industry / News / Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes legislation to ban online money games

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes legislation to ban online money games

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after brief remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, amid protests from Opposition lawmakers

online gaming
The legislation defines an “online money game” as any game in which an entry fee or monetary deposit is required, irrespective of whether the game is skill-based or chance-based.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aimed at prohibiting all forms of online real-money games.
 
The Bill was passed by a voice vote after brief remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, amid protests from Opposition members. Following its passage, the House was adjourned for the day. 
 

What does the Bill ban?

 
The legislation defines an ‘online money game’ as any game in which an entry fee or monetary deposit is required, irrespective of whether it is based on skill or chance. The Bill prohibits any person or company from offering, aiding, or promoting such games. It also bars advertisements for these platforms and prevents banks and other financial institutions from processing related payments.

Criminal penalties

 
Once enacted, any individual or entity found offering or facilitating online money gaming could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. The legislation is part of a broader government effort to regulate digital gaming in India while attempting to safeguard users from financial and psychological risks associated with such platforms.
 
The Bill had earlier been cleared by the Union Cabinet and now awaits consideration in the Rajya Sabha. Lawmakers have highlighted the growing use of online gaming applications, some of which have been linked to financial scams and addictive behaviour, as justification for the legislation.

Indutry view

The bill, however, has received criticism from industry groups such as the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), and E-Gaming Federation (EGF). They argue that it could force over 400 companies to shut, lead to the loss of around 200,000 jobs, and push players toward unregulated offshore platforms. They also noted that the sector contributes roughly ₹20,000 crore annually in GST and could play a key role in supporting India’s $1-trillion digital economy target if regulated rather than prohibited.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

Explainer: Online real money games and why govt is seeking to ban them

Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

India's Russian oil imports dip in July, skips LatAm supply, data shows

Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

Topics :Lok Sabhaonline gamesbettinggamblingOnline gamblingBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story