Home / Industry / News / Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

Gaming associations warn that banning real-money games could shut 400 firms, endanger 2 lakh jobs, reduce tax revenue, and push users to offshore gambling operators

Amit Shah, Home Minister
They added that online skill gaming could contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a $1-trillion digital economy. | (Photo: PTI)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a joint letter, online skill gaming associations have sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention against a proposed Bill seeking to ban all forms of real-money games (RMGs) in India, warning that the move could force over 400 companies to shut down and put more than 200,000 jobs at risk. 
Industry bodies — the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) — said a blanket prohibition on the platforms would “strike a death knell” for the industry.
 
The bodies have requested a meeting with the Home Minister’s office.
 
They cautioned that a blanket ban could drive millions of Indian users to offshore entities, fly-by-night operators, and matka networks — platforms that operate outside any legal framework, lack safeguards, and are prone to unsafe practices.
 
The proposal to impose an absolute prohibition on such platforms comes at a time when there are close to 500 million gamers in India, with the sector having attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) of more than Rs 25,000 crore, as per industry estimates.
 
Major companies in the sector include Dream11, Games24x7, Junglee Games, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Head Digital Works, Zupee, Gameskraft, and Nazara Technologies, among others.
 
“The only beneficiary of this Bill will be the illegal offshore gambling operators. If legitimate Indian businesses are shut down, unregulated actors will fill the vacuum. This will erode state and national tax revenues while leaving Indian users exposed to unregulated platforms,” the joint letter said.
 
They added that online skill gaming could contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a $1-trillion digital economy.
 
The government has finalised a draft legislation to ban all forms of online RMG in India and will introduce it in Parliament on Wednesday.
 
The draft Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, is likely to bar “offering, aiding, abetting, inducing, or otherwise in the offering of any online money gaming service” and declares it an offence.
 
Aimed at curbing the sharp spike in online gaming addiction among children and youth, which has triggered mental health issues and financial losses, the Bill also bans any person and advertisement from promoting online money games.
 
Furthermore, the draft Bill proposes that banks, financial institutions, or any other person should not facilitate transactions related to online real-money games.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's oil reforms to blunt US and European Union supply coercion

Premium

Russian crude oil import largely stable despite US tariff announcement

Premium

Marriott International, Flipkart stitch together dual-loyalty plan

ECMS can raise semiconductor value addition to 20%: Ajai Chowdhry

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel hang up on 1 GB starter packs for new users

Topics :Amit Shahgaming industry

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story