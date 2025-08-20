Home / Industry / News / Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

China had secured 15 Russian Urals cargoes for October-November delivery by the end of last week, said Richard Jones, a Singapore-based crude analyst at Energy Aspects

Russian Oil
Each Urals cargo ranges in size from 700,000 to 1 million barrels
Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese refineries have purchased 15 cargoes of Russian oil for October and November delivery as Indian demand for Moscow's exports falls away, two analysts and one trader said on Tuesday.

India has emerged as the leading buyer of Russian seaborne oil, which has sold at a discount since some Western nations shunned purchases and imposed restrictions on Russian exports over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Indian state refiners paused Russian oil purchases last month, however, as those discounts narrowed. And US President Donald Trump is also threatening to punish countries for buying Russian crude.

China had secured 15 Russian Urals cargoes for October-November delivery by the end of last week, said Richard Jones, a Singapore-based crude analyst at Energy Aspects.

Each Urals cargo ranges in size from 700,000 to 1 million barrels.

Kpler senior analyst Xu Muyu wrote in an August 14 report that China has likely purchased about 13 cargoes of Urals and Varandey crude for October delivery, along with at least two Urals cargoes for November.

The additional Russian Urals supply could curb Chinese refiners' appetite for Middle Eastern crude, which is $2 to $3 per barrel more expensive, Xu said.

This, in turn, could add further pressure to the Dubai market which is already losing momentum as seasonal demand fades while competition from arbitrage supply intensifies, she added.

A trade source agreed with Kpler's estimate, adding that the cargoes were booked mostly at the beginning of this month by Chinese state-owned and independent refineries.

China, the world's top oil importer and largest Russian oil buyer, primarily buys ESPO crude exported from the Russian Far East port of Kozmino due to its proximity. Its year-to-date imports of Urals crude stood at 50,000 barrels per day, Kpler data showed.

Urals and Varandey crude are typically shipped to India, Kpler data showed.

Indian state-refiners have backed out Russian crude imports by approximately 600,000 to 700,000 bpd, according to Energy Aspects' Jones.

"We do not expect China to absorb all of the additional Russian volumes, as Urals is not a baseload grade for Chinese majors," he said, referring to Chinese state refineries which are not designed to solely process the Russian grade.

Chinese refiners will also be wary about the possibility of US secondary sanctions if Trump's push for a Ukraine peace deal breaks down, he added.

Trump said on Friday he did not immediately need to consider retaliatory tariffs on countries such as China for buying Russian oil but might have to "in two or three weeks".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Russian oil imports dip in July, skips LatAm supply, data shows

Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

Premium

India's oil reforms to blunt US and European Union supply coercion

Premium

Govt set to log out real-money games; Bill to be tabled on Wednesday

Premium

Russian crude oil import largely stable despite US tariff announcement

Topics :ChinaRussia Oil productionIndian oil importIndian oil demand

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story