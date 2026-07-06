Panel clears coal supply for Torrent's Gujarat replacement power plant

The Ministry of Coal’s Standing Linkage Committee (Long-Term) has recommended granting long-term coal linkage for Torrent Power’s proposed 800 megawatt (Mw) replacement power plant in Gujarat by treating it as a special brownfield project under the revised SHAKTI Policy.

The committee accepted the Ministry of Power’s contention that the proposal warranted special consideration because Torrent’s existing 362 Mw Sabarmati Thermal Power Plant in Ahmedabad is being relocated after the Gujarat government decided to utilise its ash pond land for the development of an international-level sports facility. Based on this interpretation, the panel recommended earmarking coal linkage for 724 Mw capacity to the state for utilisation by Torrent’s proposed 800 Mw replacement plant.

The power ministry argued that the relocation was driven by a public infrastructure requirement rather than a commercial decision by the company. It cited Paragraph 5.2 of the Tariff Policy, 2016, which permits a private power producer a one-time expansion of up to 100 per cent of its existing generating capacity, with the tariff determined by the regulator rather than through fresh competitive bidding. Based on this provision, the ministry argued that Torrent’s existing 362 Mw Sabarmati plant and a permissible one-time expansion of an equivalent 362 mw, taking the eligible capacity to 724 Mw, should qualify for coal linkage as a special case even though the replacement plant will be built at a new location.