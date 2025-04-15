Passenger vehicle sales rise 2 per cent in FY25 on UV demand: SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales grew by 2 per cent in 2024–25, driven by strong demand for utility vehicles (UVs), to touch an all-time high of 4.3 million units, despite the high-base effect of 2023–24, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Except for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, which declined by 1.2 per cent in FY25, all other automotive segments showed robust growth. Two-wheeler (2W) sales rose by 9.1 per cent to 19.6 million units, while three-wheeler (3W) sales grew by 6.7 per cent to 740,000 units during the year.

The automotive industry as a whole recorded a 7.3 per cent expansion in FY25, with exports growing by 19.2 per cent.

SIAM expects growth momentum to continue across segments in FY26, citing stable macroeconomic indicators, proactive government policy support, and higher infrastructure spending by the Centre. “A normal monsoon, as currently forecast for 2025, is expected to support broader economic activity, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, which would be a tailwind for auto sector demand. The sector will also benefit from the reforms in the personal income tax announced in the recent Union Budget of 2025–26, which has been followed by two back-to-back rate cuts by RBI,” the industry body said in its outlook.

“Overall, the automobile industry will closely monitor macroeconomic factors and global geopolitics, which will determine the key demand conditions, and supply chain dynamics going forward,” it said.

Demand for UVs remained strong in FY25, with the segment growing 11 per cent during the year. UVs accounted for 65 per cent of total PV sales, up from 60 per cent in FY24. SIAM noted that new launches with advanced features and contemporary design resonated with consumer aspirations, supported by attractive promotional offers and discounts from automobile companies. PVs also saw their highest-ever exports at 770,000 units, up 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

“Several global models are being made in India for markets in Africa and Latin America. For example, Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars have seen decent growth in exports. In fact, some companies are shipping vehicles to developed economies like Japan. Honda, for example, has been exporting its made-in-India Elevate to Japan where it is a run-away hit,” an industry watcher said.

Improved rural demand and rising consumer confidence have aided 2W growth during the financial year, led primarily by the scooter segment. This was supported by better rural and semi-urban connectivity and a wider availability of newer models. Electric vehicles (EVs) in the 2W segment crossed a 6 per cent share. Exports also rose by 21.4 per cent to 4.2 million units.

“Further, economic stability in the African region and demand in Latin America has supported this growth,” SIAM said.

Three-wheelers too posted their highest-ever sales at 740,000 units, surpassing the peak of FY19. SIAM attributed the growth primarily to demand in the passenger sub-segment, the increasing need for last-mile mobility solutions, replacement demand, and easier access to financing. On the export front, 310,000 units were shipped from India, up 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

While the last quarter of FY25 recorded a modest 1.5 per cent growth, overall CV sales declined. SIAM observed that the trucks segment saw slight de-growth, though freight movement demand was adequately served as fleets shifted towards vehicles with higher gross vehicle weight (GVW). “The expanding highways and expressway network is playing a crucial role in reducing logistics costs, enhancing regional connectivity which is auguring well with the performance of this segment. However, the infrastructure development has helped in driving sales of buses for inter-city travels and focus on mass-mobility in intra-city routes has also helped this segment,” it added.

CV exports grew by 23 per cent in FY25, reaching 81,000 units.

Shailesh Chandra, president, SIAM, said, “The Indian automobile industry continued its steady performance in FY2024–25, driven by healthy demand, infrastructure investments, supportive government policies, and continued emphasis on sustainable mobility.”

“PVs and 3Ws witnessed a moderate growth on account of high base effect, but saw the highest ever sales in these categories, while the 2W segment registered strong growth in FY2024–25. However, commercial vehicles witnessed a slight degrowth in the FY2024–25, though performance in recent months has been comparatively better,” he added. Chandra said the export recovery reflects improved global demand and India's growing competitiveness.

“In FY25, the Government of India introduced the PM E DRIVE scheme and PM e-Sewa schemes which underscores the firm commitment of the Government towards promoting sustainable mobility. Looking ahead, the backdrop of a stable policy environment, along with recent measures such as reforms in personal income tax and RBI’s rate cuts, will help in supporting consumer confidence and demand across segments,” he added.