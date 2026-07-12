PE pivots to MedTech as hospital valuations soar; diagnostics gains

The trend is echoed by Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, which identified medical devices and contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) as the most attractive healthcare investment themes. According to Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner at Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, medical devices are benefiting from strong domestic demand, import substitution and export opportunities, while CDMOs continue to gain from the China-plus-one strategy and increasing outsourcing by global pharmaceutical companies.
Pharmaceuticals, hospitals and diagnostics also continue to attract capital, supported by structural demand and rising insurance coverage.
The sector has remained one of the busiest for private equity. Tata Capital Healthcare Fund estimates Indian healthcare has attracted around $6 billion of private equity investment annually over the past five years across roughly 120 transactions every year.