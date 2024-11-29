PE-VC investments in India's healthcare sector fall in 2024, shows data

After picking up during the Covid-19 pandemic, private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investments in the healthcare sector in India seem to have slowed down in 2024.

According to data from Venture Intelligence, in the first 11 months of 2024 (until November 21), the healthcare sector attracted $5.33 bn in investments involving 57 deals. This is a 14 per cent drop from the 2023 (full-year) figure of $6.26 bn. PE-VC investments in the sector have grown over the last few years. In 2019, investments into the sector were around $3.98 bn, which fell to $2.8 bn in the pandemic-hit 2020, but have picked up after that. In 2021, it touched $6 bn (see chart).

The MD and CEO of a private hospital chain, which has attracted investment from a private equity player, said that investments are cyclical. “The last few years have seen major investments flow into the sector, and right now there are not good assets available. Of the PEs or VC funds that have invested, it is too early for them to exit now,” he said, adding that 2025 would also see a downward trend in investments.

“Any PE or VC that has invested in an asset will now wait for it to grow in scale and profitability before it seeks an exit. Most PE and VC firms are now in the first or second year of their investments. When they plan to exit, that would trigger private deals, and the investment flow is likely to increase,” he added.

Some of the major deals in the last few years include Temasek’s investment of $2.4 bn in Manipal Hospitals (April 2023), Advent International’s investment in Suven Pharmaceuticals (December 2022), Blackstone and CARE Hospitals’ deal in May 2023, and Indira IVF and EQT Private Capital’s deal of $732 mn.

PE funds, however, are bullish on the medium- and long-term prospects of the Indian healthcare industry.

Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II, feels that the healthcare sector is attracting around $5-6 bn annually, compared to the pre-Covid-19 levels of $3-4 bn.

“In our view, we don’t see a fall in healthcare investments in CY24. During the pandemic, in CY21, the healthcare sector attracted over $6 bn in capital, and since then the sector has set a new normal of attracting $5-6 bn annually, compared to pre-COVID levels of $3-4 bn,” she said.

She added that private capital investments in healthcare have reached $4.7 bn in CY24 until September 2024 (first 9 months of the year).

“We believe, based on the current momentum, that CY24 should be in line with the past three years, with at least $5.5 bn. An interesting trend is that in CY21, there was a significant allocation of private capital towards the health-tech sector driven by the pandemic; however, today the traditional subsegments of healthcare delivery and pharmaceuticals are the dominant sub-segments,” Chandramouli told Business Standard.

India’s healthcare and life sciences market is estimated to reach $285 bn by 2028, implying a growth rate that is twice the country’s GDP growth. Experts feel that this growth trajectory is underpinned by several favourable macro factors, such as demographics and increasing affluence among the population. By 2030, 140 mn additional households will be classified as middle class, driving 3-4 times the additional spend on healthcare, Chandramouli pointed out.

The disease burden of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer will reach 226 mn in 2030, up from 169 mn currently.

Further, improvements in insurance penetration will play a key role. “India’s health insurance penetration has gone up from around 25 per cent in 2013 to 65 per cent in 2023, but it is still low, with 35 per cent of the population uninsured (around 500 mn people),” Chandramouli stated.

India also needs an estimated 2.4 mn additional hospital beds to meet the WHO-recommended ratio of 3 beds per 1,000 people.

“We believe that, based on the above macro tailwinds and the sector’s strong track record of delivering superior returns, we expect the sector to continue to attract around $5-6 bn in private capital every year,” she added.