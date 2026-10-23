Petronet LNG, Gruner Renewable float JV to develop compressed biogas plants

Petronet LNG and Gruner Renewable Energy have formed a 50:50 joint venture to develop a portfolio of compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India, which entails an initial investment of about ₹1,200 crore.

This model is first of its kind in India, where the JV partner is undertaking sourcing of feedstock, EPC, operations and maintenance and offtake of organic manure, thus integrating the CBG value chain, a statement said.

The proposed partnership envisages the development of 10 CBG plants, each with a designed capacity of 18 metric tonnes per day, taking the planned aggregate capacity to approximately 180 metric tonnes per day.

The combined investment for the proposed portfolio is estimated at around ₹1,200 crore, it informed.

The partnership brings together Petronet LNG's established position in India's LNG and natural-gas infrastructure ecosystem with Gruner Renewable Energy's experience in CBG project development, engineering, feedstock mobilisation and plant operations. The proposed JV could represent a defining moment for India's CBG industry by bringing together greater structure, scale, technology and institutional strength. It also signals the possibility of a more organised and commercially sustainable CBG ecosystem, provided the projects are implemented successfully and supported by reliable feedstock, financing and offtake arrangements. For Petronet LNG, the proposed JV provides an entry point into India's emerging renewable-gas economy and allows the company to diversify its participation across the broader gas and clean-energy value chain.

CBG is increasingly being viewed as a complementary fuel to natural gas, particularly for industrial, transport and commercial applications. The conversion of agricultural and organic waste into renewable gas also aligns with India's objectives around reducing fossil-fuel dependence, improving waste management and creating additional income opportunities for the agricultural sector. The partnership could allow Petronet LNG to leverage its existing expertise in gas infrastructure, energy markets and large-scale project development while building capabilities in a new renewable-gas segment. For Gruner, the partnership provides access to capabilities that can complement its existing CBG execution platform. Petronet LNG's established position in India's energy infrastructure sector could strengthen the JV's profile with lenders, customers, technology partners and other stakeholders.

Its experience in the natural-gas ecosystem could help the partnership develop stronger market and offtake linkages as CBG adoption expands. Petronet LNG's experience with major energy infrastructure projects can complement Gruner's specialised CBG capabilities in engineering, feedstock and plant operations. The partnership could provide a stronger platform for evaluating and financing a larger portfolio of CBG projects, which require significant upfront investment and long-term execution. Together, these capabilities could help Gruner transition from developing individual CBG assets to participating in a larger, institutionally backed renewable-gas platform. The proposed 10-plant programme is notable because it represents a move towards a portfolio-based approach to CBG development, rather than treating individual plants as standalone projects.