PLI scheme for bulk drugs led to import savings of ₹1,362 cr: Govt to RS

Imports of pharma raw materials worth ₹1,362 crore have been avoided till March 2025 due to the creation of domestic manufacturing capacity for 25 identified items under the production-linked incentive scheme for bulk drugs, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel said that as of March 2025, against an investment commitment of ₹3,938.5 crore over the period of six years, investment of Rs 4,570 crore has already been made under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs.
"As a result of the scheme, cumulative sales of ₹1,817 crore have been reported over the period from the beginning of the scheme till March 2025, including exports of ₹455 crore, thereby avoiding imports worth ₹1,362 crore and creation of domestic manufacturing capacity for 25 identified KSMs/DIs/APIs," she stated.
The PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs has a total budgetary outlay of ₹6,940 crore and aims to avoid disruption in supply of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make critical drugs for which there are no alternatives by reducing supply disruption risk due to excessive dependence on a single source, the minister said.
Products notified and approved under the scheme prior to commencement of production under the PLI scheme were primarily imported.
The government has also initiated a PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with a total budgetary outlay of ₹15,000 crore.
Under the scheme for promotion of bulk drugs parks, which has a total budgetary outlay of ₹3,000 crore, three parks have been approved and are at various stages of development in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Patel said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app