Home / Industry / News / PLI scheme for bulk drugs led to import savings of ₹1,362 cr: Govt to RS

PLI scheme for bulk drugs led to import savings of ₹1,362 cr: Govt to RS

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel said that as of March 2025

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya
The government has also initiated a PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with a total budgetary outlay of ₹15,000 crore. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Imports of pharma raw materials worth ₹1,362 crore have been avoided till March 2025 due to the creation of domestic manufacturing capacity for 25 identified items under the production-linked incentive scheme for bulk drugs, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel said that as of March 2025, against an investment commitment of ₹3,938.5 crore over the period of six years, investment of Rs 4,570 crore has already been made under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs.

"As a result of the scheme, cumulative sales of ₹1,817 crore have been reported over the period from the beginning of the scheme till March 2025, including exports of ₹455 crore, thereby avoiding imports worth ₹1,362 crore and creation of domestic manufacturing capacity for 25 identified KSMs/DIs/APIs," she stated. 

The PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs has a total budgetary outlay of ₹6,940 crore and aims to avoid disruption in supply of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make critical drugs for which there are no alternatives by reducing supply disruption risk due to excessive dependence on a single source, the minister said.

Products notified and approved under the scheme prior to commencement of production under the PLI scheme were primarily imported.

The government has also initiated a PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with a total budgetary outlay of ₹15,000 crore.

Under the scheme for promotion of bulk drugs parks, which has a total budgetary outlay of ₹3,000 crore, three parks have been approved and are at various stages of development in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Patel said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Construction industry margins to stay between 10.25-10.75% in FY26: Icra

Premium

Entry of big corporates changing face of coal mining, but delays persist

Mumbai ultra-luxury home sales jumps 20% in H1 to record ₹14,751 cr: Report

Premium

India Inc gets faster: Work-in-progress cycle drops to decade low at 14 days

Premium

India's top IT firms have more than 250,000 high skilled AI employees

Topics :PLI schemeRajya SabhaPharma industry

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story