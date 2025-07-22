Mumbai ultra-luxury home sales jumps 20% in H1 to record ₹14,751 cr: Report

Sales of ultra-luxury homes, each costing Rs 10 crore and above, in Mumbai rose 20 per cent in January-June this year to a record Rs 14,751 crore on strong demand, according to a report.

Property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Tuesday released a report on Mumbai luxury housing market (both primary and secondary).

As per the data, the sales of luxury homes (Rs 10 crore and above) in Mumbai in value terms, increased 20 per cent to Rs 14,751 crore in the first six months of this year, from Rs 12,285 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

ALSO READ: Mumbai's trillion-dollar realty faces real climate risk, not a distant threat In terms of volume, sales of ultra-luxury homes rose 11 per cent to 692 units in January-June period this year, from 622 units in the year-ago period. "Mumbai's luxury real estate market is at a pivotal moment. Record sales in H1 2025 signal sustained appetite for ultra-premium homes, especially in established micro-markets like Worli, Prabhadevi, Tardeo, Malabar Hill, and Bandra West," ISIR Executive Director Sudershan Sharma said. The high demand is driven by better infrastructure and fresh supply of luxury homes, he added. ALSO READ: DLF re-enters Mumbai market with ₹800 crore premium housing project CRE Matrix founder & CEO Abhishek Kiran Gupta noted that there is a sustained buyer interest in the Mumbai luxury housing market.