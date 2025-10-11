Home / Industry / News / PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO, discusses India's growth in AI and innovation

"Great to see Qualcomm's commitment towards India's semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US-based semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm's President & CEO Cristiano R Amon | Photo: X/ @cristianoamon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US-based semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm’s President & CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed India’s progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation.
 
“It was a wonderful meeting with Mr Cristiano R Amon and discussing India’s strides in AI, innovation, and skilling,” Modi said in a post on X.
 
“Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future,” he added.
 
Amon met PM Modi on Friday at the latter’s official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.
 
“Thank you PM @narendramodi for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G,” Amon said in a post on X on Friday.
 
“We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more,” he added. 
 
Qualcomm is planning to expand its business in India.
 
Earlier, Business Standard reported that the chipmaker is collaborating with Indian companies to reduce the price of smart glasses to a level only slightly higher than traditional eyewear.
 
Savi Soin, president of Qualcomm India, said, “We are working to bring audio smart glasses at a competitive price — just a small premium over regular glasses, but with added value. We are also working on the next generation of technology.”

