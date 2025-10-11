PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO, discusses India's growth in AI and innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US-based semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm’s President & CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed India’s progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation.

“It was a wonderful meeting with Mr Cristiano R Amon and discussing India’s strides in AI, innovation, and skilling,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future,” he added.

Amon met PM Modi on Friday at the latter’s official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

“Thank you PM @narendramodi for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G,” Amon said in a post on X on Friday.