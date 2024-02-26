PM Modi to inaugurate global textile event 'Bharat Tex 2024' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Tex - 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country, at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

Bharat Tex - 2024 is being organised from Monday to Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Drawing inspiration from the 5F Vision of the prime minister, the event has a unified farm to foreign via fibre, fabric and fashion focus, covering the entire textiles value chain, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Modi will inaugurate the event at 10:30 am on Monday.

Bharat Tex will showcase India's prowess in the textiles sector and reaffirm its position as a global textile powerhouse.

Organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Centre, Bharat Tex - 2024 is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment, with an overarching focus on sustainability, the statement said.

The four-day event will feature more than 65 knowledge sessions with over 100 global panelists discussing various issues relevant to the sector.

It will also have dedicated pavilions on sustainability and circularity; an 'Indi Haat'; fashion presentations on diverse themes such as Indian Textiles Heritage, sustainability, and global designs; as well as interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations.

Bharat Tex - 2024 is expected to witness the participation of policymakers and global CEOs, more than 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from more than 100 countries, and over 40,000 business visitors, besides textiles students, weavers, artisans and textile workers.

With more than 50 announcements and MoUs expected to be signed during the event, it is envisaged to provide further impetus to investment and trade in the textiles sector and help push up exports.

It will be another key step to further the prime minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, the statement said.