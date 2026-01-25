PM Modi urges industry, start-ups to prioritise quality in Indian products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged industry and start-ups to focus on quality and resolve to make excellence a benchmark in manufacturing.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said Indian products should be synonymous with top quality and urged the industry to manufacture zero-defect products.

"Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics or even packaging; an Indian product should become synonymous with top quality," the prime minister said in his 130th Mann ki Baat address.

He also lauded the efforts of youngsters who participated enthusiastically in India's start-up journey that began 10 years ago in 2016.

"Today India has turned into the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. These start ups are out of the box; they are working in sectors that were unimaginable even 10 years ago," Modi said. The prime minister said Indian start-ups are working in sectors as diverse as AI, space, nuclear energy, semiconductors, mobility, green hydrogen and biotechnology. "You name it and you'll find one Indian start-up or the other working in that sector. I salute all my young friends who are associated with one start-up or the other or want to start one of their own," he said. The prime minister also greeted the nation on National Voters Day and Republic Day.

He said the world was watching India and everyone should shoulder the huge responsibility to priortise quality. "The era of 'it just happens' it works' it will go through somehow' (chalta hai) is over. Come, let us prioritise quality with all our might this year. Let our only mantra be quality, quality and only quality. Better quality today than what it was yesterday. Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture," Modi said. The prime minister said he had given a call for 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' during his independence day address from the Red Fort. The 'Zero Defect Zero Effect' initiative is aimed at enhancing competitiveness of products and making the manufacturing process sustainable.