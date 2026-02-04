PM Surya Ghar scheme benefits 2.8 mn households, ₹16,000 cr disbursed: Govt

Over 2.8 million households have benefited under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as of January 2026, with disbursement of ₹16,061.12 crore as central financial assistance, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government is also strengthening global partnerships to advance renewable energy, storage and grid integration, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Naik informed the House that since the launch of the scheme in February 2024, total 22,65,521 roof top solar (RTS) systems have been installed across the country, benefitting 28,24,518 households with disbursement of ₹16,061.12 crore as central financial assistance till January 30, 2026.