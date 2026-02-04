Textile sector capex hits highest in over 14 yrs, trade deals boost outlook

“We plan to spend around Rs 140 crore in FY26, out of which in H1, we have spent around Rs 57 crore. So capex is largely towards completing the Odisha project and the K R Pet Part 2, that's what we call it. Odisha is largely done, but there are certain -- some capex is left out, which we'll be closing by the year-end,” said Chief Financial Officer Deepanjan Bandyopadhyay in the call.