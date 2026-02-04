Textile sector capex hits highest in over 14 yrs, trade deals boost outlook

A parliament reply in August 2025 mentioned that the PLI scheme has an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.
The scheme has two parts. The first is aimed at companies with a minimum investment of Rs 300 crore and turnover of at least Rs 600 crore. The second would have a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore and minimum turnover of Rs200 crore per company to attract both the large-scale and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
"The projected investment and turnover under the scheme is Rs 28,711 crore and Rs 216,760 crore, including exports, respectively. As on March 31, 2025, the total investment made by PLI participant companies is Rs 7,343 crore and the total turnover achieved is Rs 4,648 crore, including export of Rs 538 crore. Incentive of Rs 54.50 crore has been disbursed under the scheme in FY 2024-25," it added.