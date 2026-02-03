Indian housing mkt breaks into global top 10 by price growth, rising 9.6%

India’s residential housing market is now among the top 10 globally in terms of growth in prices, rising 9.6 per cent year-on-year, supported by firm domestic demand and a stable macroeconomic environment, according to Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index Q3 2025 and India Real Estate: Office and Residential Market – H2 2025. Ranked 10th, the market is the only Asia-Pacific country in the top 10 with residential sales across India’s top eight cities at over 348,000 units in 2025, with H2 2025 volumes reaching their highest level since 2013. Market health indicators remained balanced, with the quarters-to-sell ratio holding at 5.8 quarters, despite a rise in unsold inventory.