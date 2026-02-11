PNGRB approves guidelines for CBG injection in gas pipeline, CGD networks

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on Wednesday approved new guidelines for injection of compressed biogas (CBG) into natural gas pipeline (NGPL) and city gas distribution (CGD) networks, providing a comprehensive framework for safe, efficient and standardised integration of the green fuel.

The approved guidelines define the quality and specification of CBG, installation procedures for CBG injection facilities, safety requirements such as odorisation and control systems, among other specifications. The guidelines will facilitate stakeholders in developing infrastructure, including project developers, CGD entities, technology providers and investors, the downstream regulator said.

The move would significantly improve project viability through assured market access, facilitate financing and infrastructure planning, and accelerate scale-up of CBG production across the country.