Power minister discusses nuclear roadmap, AI power infrastructure with US

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal discussed India’s nuclear energy roadmap, along with the country’s power infrastructure plans for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and data centres, at a meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Both sides reaffirmed priorities for collaboration under the US-India Energy Security Partnership, focusing on clean energy, resilient infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Participating in the G20 Energy Abundance Working Group meetings in Houston, Lal also held a bilateral meeting with Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to Canada’s minister of energy and natural resources, and discussed potential collaboration between the two countries in offshore exploration under the Samudra Manthan scheme, energy efficiency and low-emission technologies.