Power ministry launches task force to develop India energy stack platform

The India energy stack (IES) will play a vital role in integrating renewable energy, enhancing DISCOM efficiency, and delivering transparent, reliable, and future-ready power services

Apart from conceiving the IES, the ministry will undertake a 12-month Proof of Concept (PoC) to demonstrate IES through real-world use cases in partnership with selected utilities. (Representative Picture)
PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
The Ministry of Power on Saturday announced the launch of a task force to conceive the India Energy Stack (IES), an initiative aimed at creating a unified, secure, and interoperable digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the energy sector.

The IES will play a vital role in integrating renewable energy, enhancing DISCOM efficiency, and delivering transparent, reliable, and future-ready power services, an official statement quoted Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as saying.

There is an urgent need for developing robust DPI in the power sector to manage the country's rising demand, ensure grid stability, and empower consumers. What Aadhaar did for identity and UPI achieved for digital payments, the India Energy Stack will accomplish for the power sector - unlocking seamless, secure, and consumer-centric energy services for every citizen," he added.

As India charts its path to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and advances towards its net-zero commitments, the power sector faces both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges, the statement said.

Rapid growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer participation in energy markets is transforming the sector, but fragmented systems and a lack of seamless digital integration remain key barriers, it pointed out.

To address these issues, the ministry is reimagining the sector's digital foundation through the IES - a DPI that will provide a standardised, secure, and open platform to manage, monitor, and innovate across the electricity value chain.

The IES will offer unique IDs for consumers, assets, and transactions; real-time, consent-based data sharing; open APIs(Application Programming Interface) for seamless system integration; and tools for consumer empowerment, market access, and innovation.

Apart from conceiving the IES, the ministry will undertake a 12-month Proof of Concept (PoC) to demonstrate IES through real-world use cases in partnership with selected utilities.

This includes piloting the Utility Intelligence Platform (UIP), a modular, analytics-driven application built on IES to support utilities, policymakers, and consumers with real-time insights and smarter energy management.

To guide these initiatives, the ministry has constituted a dedicated task force comprising experts from the technology, power sector, and regulatory domains, which will steer the development, pilot implementation, and nationwide scale-up of the IES.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

