Power ministry to set up selection committee to look for new NTPC chief

The power ministry has decided to set up a search-cum-selection committee to look for the head of state-owned electricity generator NTPC, as government headhunter PESB failed to identify a suitable candidate.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which is responsible for hiring candidates for top management posts of central public sector enterprises (CPSES), interviewed a dozen of candidates for the post of CMD of NTPC.

The incumbent, Gurdeep Singh, was to superannuate on July 31, 2025, but his service as NTPC's CMD was extended till August 1, 2026, in the absence of a successor.