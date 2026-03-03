Hiring in India rises 12% in Feb on AI push, IT sector recovery: Report

India's white-collar job market recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in February, amid increasing AI adoptions and a recovery in the IT sector, a report said on Tuesday.

White-collar job market posted its strongest February performance in recent years, with the Naukri JobSpeak Index reaching 3,233 points - up 12 per cent from 2,890 points in February 2025.

The month-on-month acceleration from January to February came in at 23 per cent, noticeably sharper than the 13-16 per cent range typically seen between the two months, the report based on Naukri JobSpeak Index added.

The IT sector posted over 6 per cent year-on-year growth in hiring in February 2026.

Freshers' hiring in the sector also grew by a healthy 8 per cent. India-based multi-national IT companies were the primary driver, recording a 55 per cent hiring surge, the report said. Within the IT sector, it said that AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) hiring rose 40 per cent, reinforcing that February performance was concentrated in highest-skill, highest-value talent segments. The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that tracks trends in India's job market and hiring activity, based on new job postings and recruiter searches on Naukri.com's resume database. The report further said that freshers' hiring grew 17 per cent annually, while the demand for roles in the Rs 20 lakh-per-annum band rose 23 per cent, reflecting strength across both entry-level and high-value talent segments.